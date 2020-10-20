Erling Haaland would favour move to Real Madrid over Manchester United in the future

According to the Manchester Evening News via Spanish outlet ABC, Erling Haaland would favour a move Real Madrid over Manchester United, should he leave Borussia Dortmund anytime soon.

ABC claim that the 20-year-old would prefer a move to the Spanish capital as he’d have the chance to link up with close friend and international teammate Martin Odegaard for Los Blancos.

It’s also added that the good relationship between Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke would help in a potential deal, with the German outfit taking exciting talents Achraf Hakimi and Reinier Jesus on loan from the La Liga side recently.

The Norwegian sensation has already established himself as one of the most exciting players to watch in world football.

The MEN report that Dortmund only paid a fee of €20m to Salzburg in January, adding that United decided against the deal because of the demands of Haaland’s representatives, including Mino Raiola.

ABC state that Dortmund paid out a staggering €15m to Raiola and a further €8m to Haaland’s father and former Man City ace, Alf-Inge. So Dortmund actually shelled out €43m to seal the transfer.

In just 10 months at Dortmund, Haaland has scored 21 goals and provided six assists in only 24 appearances, with the prolific forward already hitting the back of the net five times this season.

Other clubs shouldn’t rule themselves out just yet though as ABC report that Madrid’s No.1 target remains Paris Saint-German superstar Kylian Mbappe.