Samuel Eto’o hits out at France Football for mistake in Ballon D’Or shortlist

Football legend Samuel Eto’o has taken to Twitter to hit out at France Football after he was nominated as a right-winger for the Ballon D’Or Dream Team.

Eto’o netted 427 goals in his glittering career across spells at European giants such as Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea. He is widely considered one of the greatest strikers of his generation.

The Cameroonian legend was included in France Football’s shortlist for the Ballon D’Or Dream Team, an all-time classic XI, which is a huge compliment for any player.

However, Eto’o was not so flattered by their decision to include him as a right-winger, rather than a centre-forward, where he played the bulk of his career. He hit out at them on Twitter.

Merci,

Mais j’ai joué 1,2 saisons sur la droite (pourtant j’ai 25ans de carrière comme avant centre)

Le manque de Respect.@francefootball N’IMPORTE QUOI! pic.twitter.com/2vmb0uuhIl — Samuel Eto’o (@setoo9) October 19, 2020

The tweet translates as: “Thank you, But I played 1.2 seasons on the right (yet I have 25 years of career as a center forward) The lack of respect. @francefootball WHATEVER!”

Eto’o is not a happy man, and you have to feel as though he has a point.

How are you going to place a striker of Eto’o’s style and calibre in the same positional bracket as Arjen Robben and David Beckham? It makes absolutely no sense.

With Eto’o up for selection against the likes of George Best and Lionel Messi, he likely won’t get included in the final team anyway – but it’s a shame to see his nomination marred by France Football’s inability to recognise his actual position.