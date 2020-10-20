‘Extremely defensive’ – These Manchester United fans react to lineup against PSG

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made three changes to the lineup that started out against Newcastle ahead of Manchester United’s Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

Solskjaer is deploying a 5-3-2 formation against last season’s Champions League finalists, with this tactic perhaps being called on in order to strengthen the defence against a clinical side in PSG.

Only one of the changes to the lineup is away from the defensive line, with Anthony Martial partnering Marcus Rashford up top as the Frenchman is currently suspended in the Premier League.

With Eric Bailly and club captain Harry Maguire out, a centre-back three will be in play consisting of Victor Lindelof, academy graduate Axel Tuanzebe and Luke Shaw.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be at right wing-back with Deadline Day signing Alex Telles making his debut on the left.

Here’s how some of the United faithful have reacted to Solskjaer’s teamsheet:

Based the available players, I think this is the best team we could put out there. — Jamesy Cantona ????? (@JamesyCantona) October 20, 2020

The biggest omission is Paul Pogba being left on the bench, with Fred and Scott McTominay maintaining their places in midfielder behind the side’s key creator Bruno Fernandes.

Summer signing Donny van de Beek has also been left on the bench once again, the Dutchman can’t seem to get a start for the Red Devils in an important game.

All eyes will be on the backline though, Tuanzebe is making his first senior appearance last December, we’re excited to see the highly-rated prospect back in acton after such a lengthy layoff.

Shaw did have some success as a left centre-back when Solskjaer went with a similar formation last season, will the England international hold up to the test of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar though?