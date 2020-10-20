Former Premier League star Robinho set to be jailed due to shocking conviction

Former Manchester City star Robinho is set to face jail-time in his home country of Brazil due to a rape conviction according to the Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights.

READ MORE: Manchester United ace drops hint over his future after joining Euro giants on loan

Robinho, 38, joined Man City in 2008 from La Liga giants Real Madrid in a world-famous transfer which cost the Citizens a whopping £38.7m, as per TransferMarkt.

The Brazilian attacker went on to feature in a total of 53 matches in all competitions for Man City and was directly involved in 28 goals.

However, after a spate of underwhelming performances with questions marks hanging over his huge price-tag, Robinho was eventually transferred to AC Milan after spending a season on loan with Santos just two-years later.

The Brazilian’s career failed to recapture the heights of his iconic 2008 Premier League transfer after he went onto move around clubs in both Turkey and Brazil.

The latest in the South American’s shocking life comes off the pitch after he was convicted of rape in Italy 2017, as per Guardian, however, due to an ongoing appeal process, Robinho’s punished has been delayed.

However, that could all be set to change as he now faces a stunning nine years in jail after Brazilian attorney and Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights Damares Alves, as quoted by Marca said: “Prison immediately, I have no more to say. There is still an appeal, but…What more do you want? Prison. No rapist can be applauded.”