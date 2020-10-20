Formerly coveted £25M club-record signing axed from Premier League squad

Jean-Michael Seri – remember him? The former Nice midfielder has not been included in Fulham’s 25-man Premier League squad, the club revealed on their website.

Sky Sports reported back in the summer of 2018 that Arsenal were interested in signing the Ivorian following his impressive performances in Ligue 1. The report notes that Seri almost signed for Barcelona the previous summer.

However, it was big-spenders Fulham who ultimately secured his signature. The Telegraph reported at the time that Fulham paid a club-record £25M to get the deal over the line.

Seri had an underwhelming debut campaign in the Premier League, and with Fulham being relegated, was loaned out to Turkish giants Galatasaray for the 2019/20 season.

Despite showing some signs of revival in Turkey, there were no takers for Seri over the summer. The now 29-year-old remains a Fulham player – and evidently one that Scott Parker has no interest in using.

Fulham have announced their 25-man Premier League squad this evening, and unfortunately for Seri, he has not been included in it, meaning he will be forced to watch from the side lines until January at least.

It’s a shame that a player who looked as good as he did at Nice has faltered so badly, but sometimes adaptation to life in England is not seamless, and he has clearly fallen victim to that.