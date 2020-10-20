Manchester United and Chelsea have been named as potential bidders for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

And according to a report from ABC, the Premier League giants may have been given a boost in their pursuit of the Norway international as Real Madrid’s preference is to sign Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe up front instead.

Haaland has been in sensational form in recent times, scoring 21 goals in 24 games for Dortmund since he joined the club, following on from a record of 29 goals in 27 games for former club Red Bull Salzburg.

The 20-year-old is clearly an elite young talent with a big future, and he’d be ideal for Man Utd right now as they arguably lack a long-term option like that in their current crop of forwards.

Edinson Cavani is only a short-term signing for United, and it remains to be seen if Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial can ever really be 30-goal-a-season central strikers.

Chelsea perhaps have less of a need for Haaland after signing Timo Werner this summer, and they also have Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud as very capable backup options.

Still, few clubs would turn down the chance to sign Haaland if possible, and ABC suggests these Premier League giants are among his main suitors.