Jurgen Klopp compares Virgil Van Dijk’s absence to being in jail with hilarious message of support

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has issued a rather amusing message of support for leading centre-back Virgil Van Dijk after he suffered a dreadful knee injury during last weekend’s Merseyside derby.

Van Dijk, 29, joined Liverpool from domestic rivals Southampton at the midway point during the 2017-18 season in a move which cost the Reds £76.19m, as per TransferMarkt.

The commanding defender has arguably been the biggest transformation in Klopp’s side after featuring in 130 games in all competitions and being directly involved in 19 goals for the Reds.

During Dutchman’s two-years at Anfield, he has gone on to help his side lift four trophies including the illustrious Champions League and Premier League title.

However, after featuring in last weekend’s fiercely contested Merseyside derby, after colliding with Everton keeper Jordan Pickford, Liverpool’s number four came off worse and has since been ruled out indefinitely having suffered ligament damage to his knee.

In light of Van Dijk’s potentially season ending injury, manager Klopp has issued some rather comical words of support.

The german gaffer who is best known for his light hearted nature has likened his centre-back’s absence to a jailed inmate and his eagerly anticipated return to a waiting wife.

Speaking on BT Sport, Klopp said: “We will wait for him like a good wife is waiting when the husband is in jail.”