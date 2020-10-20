Menu

Lionel Messi equals Manchester United legend’s extraordinary Champions League record

As revealed by B/R on Twitter, Lionel Messi tonight equalled a quite incredible record set by Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs.

Messi scored Barcelona’s opening goal of the night in their first Champions League group game against Ferencvaros, but it was not the goal that set the record for the Argentine, rather the mere fact that he took to the pitch.

B/R shared on Twitter that Messi partaking in tonight’s game means that he has now been involved in 16 different Champions League campaigns – a record, set by Man United icon Ryan Giggs.

MORE: Video: Ansu Fati makes it 2-0 to Barcelona after wonderful assist from Frenkie de Jong vs Ferencvaros

Messi, wherever he may be playing next season, will almost certainly be involved in the Champions League once again. The record is his for the taking, then he will have a chance to solidify his place at the top in the years to come.

That is the most staggering thing about Messi – the sheer consistency. Year after year, and now decade after decade, he truly is one of a kind. The greatest, ever.

