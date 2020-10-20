Liverpool duo miss training and look set to sit out Ajax clash

Liverpool look to have been given more bad news on the fitness front following the blow of losing Virgil van Dijk to a serious and lengthy injury.

The latest from Jack Sear of Goal is that the Reds now look set to take on Ajax without two key players in the form of Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip.

See below as Sear tweeted that the pair were absent from Liverpool training ahead of their upcoming Champions League clash…

No Joel Matip or Thiago in Liverpool training. Unlikely to feature against Ajax tomorrow. — Jack Sear (@JackSear) October 20, 2020

Liverpool fans will no doubt be frustrated by this news, with Alcantara not playing much football at Anfield so far since his summer move from Bayern Munich.

The Spain international contracted COVID-19 not long after joining Liverpool, meaning he had to isolate for the recommended time period, and it now seems he’s picked up a knock that will see him miss the Ajax game.

Jurgen Klopp could really do with a bit more luck on this front, with Van Dijk’s absence a big enough blow as it is, while goalkeeper Alisson has also been missed while he’s been out.