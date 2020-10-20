Menu

Liverpool duo miss training and look set to sit out Ajax clash

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool look to have been given more bad news on the fitness front following the blow of losing Virgil van Dijk to a serious and lengthy injury.

The latest from Jack Sear of Goal is that the Reds now look set to take on Ajax without two key players in the form of Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip.

MORE: BID prepared: Liverpool rival Manchester United for £45million star after major development

See below as Sear tweeted that the pair were absent from Liverpool training ahead of their upcoming Champions League clash…

Liverpool fans will no doubt be frustrated by this news, with Alcantara not playing much football at Anfield so far since his summer move from Bayern Munich.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United ace drops hint over his future after joining Euro giants on loan
BID prepared: Liverpool rival Manchester United for £45million star after major development
Video: Wright aims dig at former stars after discussing Aubameyang decision to stay at Arsenal

The Spain international contracted COVID-19 not long after joining Liverpool, meaning he had to isolate for the recommended time period, and it now seems he’s picked up a knock that will see him miss the Ajax game.

Jurgen Klopp could really do with a bit more luck on this front, with Van Dijk’s absence a big enough blow as it is, while goalkeeper Alisson has also been missed while he’s been out.

More Stories Joel Matip Jurgen Klopp Thiago Alcantara

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.