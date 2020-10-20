Former Liverpool ace makes big title race claim following Virgil van Dijk injury

Former Liverpool left-back Paul Konchesky has spoken out on the state of the Premier League title race following the huge blow of Virgil van Dijk’s injury.

The Reds lost Van Dijk during the Merseyside Derby clash against Everton at the weekend, with the Netherlands international now looking likely to miss much of the rest of the season.

This will undoubtedly have huge ramifications, and Konchesky told CaughtOffside that he thinks this could swing the title race back in Manchester City’s favour.

“I think this will have a massive impact on the Liverpool squad, as we all know how much he will be missed,” Konchesky said.

“I think they have still got a fantastic squad, but in my eyes, if Man City can keep their main players fit, they will probably now be favourites.”

The former England international added, however, that he’s not sure Liverpool necessarily need to dip into the market for a new defender.

Discussing Jurgen Klopp’s options in the absence of Van Dijk, Konchesky pointed out that he’s been impressed with unsung hero Fabinho whenever he’s had to drop back from midfield into defence.

“They have got a fantastic squad and will have players to fit straight into their defence, though not of the ability Van Dijk has,” he said.

“I think they will see how they’re doing by January before they decide to make signings or not as they still have Gomez, Matip … and I also liked when Fabinho played there.”

The Everton game also saw a big moment for Mohamed Salah as he struck his 100th Liverpool goal, with the Egyptian continuing to establish himself as a club legend at Anfield.

Konchesky played alongside some other great LFC forwards such as Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez, but he thinks Salah is right up there with the best to represent the club in the Premier League era.

“Salah has been fantastic for Liverpool since he arrived, I would rank him up there with the best,” Konchesky said.

“(Michael) Owen, (Robbie) Fowler and Torres – they were out and out goal scorers, whereas I see Salah more as a player who can score all kinds of goals, but also a player that makes so many goals for the team.”