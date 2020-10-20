Menu

Loads of fans react to news of plans for ‘European Premier League’

Premier League duo Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly in talks to form what is being described as a ‘European Premier League’ in an attempt to restructure top-flight football.

According to a recent report from Sky Sports, Liverpool and United are two of many European clubs in England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France who are flirting with the idea of forming a lucrative European league.

Sky Sports News’ report goes onto claim that as many as five Premier League clubs could join the new league which is expected to replace the illustrious Champions League as early as 2022.

It is understood that football’s governing body FIFA, have been backing the development of the newly proposed format which is expected to be made up of 18 teams.

Under the new plans, the pioneering competition is expected to run in a ’round-robin’ format concluding in knockout ties. It is believed that the seasonal competition’s prize money will be in the hundreds of millions of pounds.

In light of the newly proposed league’s news, fans have taken to their social media to give their thoughts.

