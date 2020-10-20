Loads of Man United fans give their score predictions for tonight’s Champions League tie against PSG

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is preparing his Reds to take on Ligue 1 giants and last season’s finalists Paris-Saint Germain in their first crucial Champions League group tie.

United who travelled to Paris yesterday will need to be at their best if they’re to take anything away from the Parc des Princes.

The Reds will be hoping they can go someway to emulating the success they enjoyed during the 2018-19 season when they came from 2-0 down on aggregate to beat Thomas Tuchel’s side 3-2 after the second leg.

The hero on that night was a young Marcus Rashford who stepped up to smash home a last minute penalty and Solskjaer will be hoping his English attacker can thrive under the pressure once when the sides kick-off later tonight.

However, with United’s attack in full-swing, their problems persist at the back and have most recently suffered several defensive injuries with the most notable absentees being captain Harry Maguire and partner Eric Bailly, as per Solskjaer’s pre-match press conference.

Solskjaer addressed the unavailability of Maguire and Bailly, and as quoted by The Sun, said: “We hope the players won’t be away for too long. Edinson [Cavani] needs a few more days training before we can think about the weekend.

“Hopefully the same with Harry [Maguire], Eric [Bailly] and Mason [Greenwood] as well, but we’re not sure about that.”

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal preparing transfer offer for French wonderkid after already opening talks Liverpool could try swap transfer deal for £27m-rated star to replace Virgil van Dijk Former Liverpool ace makes big title race claim following Virgil van Dijk injury

However, despite United’s defensive crisis, pockets of fans still remain hopeful that the Reds can kick-start their European campaign with a bang.

Ahead of tonight’s crucial match, pockets of United fans have taken to their social media to give their score predictions.

2-2 — Smithy MUFC (@SmithyMMA) October 20, 2020

3-2 United to win — The Protagonist (@SbongeSikhakha1) October 20, 2020

3:1 psg win — RETIRED FISI (@Dennohkeita1) October 20, 2020

PSG 4-1 — Hoopster 88? (@hoopster_88) October 20, 2020

1-1 ? — Haider Rubbani ????? (@Haider_Rubbani) October 20, 2020

Man utd 3-1 psg ( rashy) — DANY (@DanielThapa5) October 18, 2020

PSG 2 – 1 MUFC — . (@ftblNatt) October 19, 2020

boys are about to show some character

3-2 united win — ron (@ItsARonThing) October 19, 2020

2-1 Manchester United. A Bruno penalty and a Pogba screamer. ? — Jordan (@xfplmaestrox) October 19, 2020