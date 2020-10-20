Menu

Loads of Man United fans give their score predictions for tonight’s Champions League tie against PSG

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is preparing his Reds to take on Ligue 1 giants and last season’s finalists Paris-Saint Germain in their first crucial Champions League group tie.

United who travelled to Paris yesterday will need to be at their best if they’re to take anything away from the Parc des Princes.

The Reds will be hoping they can go someway to emulating the success they enjoyed during the 2018-19 season when they came from 2-0 down on aggregate to beat Thomas Tuchel’s side 3-2 after the second leg.

The hero on that night was a young Marcus Rashford who stepped up to smash home a last minute penalty and Solskjaer will be hoping his English attacker can thrive under the pressure once when the sides kick-off later tonight.

However, with United’s attack in full-swing, their problems persist at the back and have most recently suffered several defensive injuries with the most notable absentees being captain Harry Maguire and partner Eric Bailly, as per Solskjaer’s pre-match press conference.

Solskjaer addressed the unavailability of Maguire and Bailly, and as quoted by The Sun, said: “We hope the players won’t be away for too long. Edinson [Cavani] needs a few more days training before we can think about the weekend.

“Hopefully the same with Harry [Maguire], Eric [Bailly] and Mason [Greenwood] as well, but we’re not sure about that.”

However, despite United’s defensive crisis, pockets of fans still remain hopeful that the Reds can kick-start their European campaign with a bang.

Ahead of tonight’s crucial match, pockets of United fans have taken to their social media to give their score predictions.

