Video: Man City boss Pep Guardiola sends classy message to injured Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has sent a classy get-better-soon message to Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk following the news of his lengthy injury.

Watch below as Guardiola praised Van Dijk at his press conference, backing the Netherlands international to bounce back as he looks like a strong character…

Pep Guardiola has sent a classy get-well-soon message to injured Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk ? pic.twitter.com/Q2Eg8JiPXj — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) October 20, 2020

Guardiola clearly has a great deal of respect for Van Dijk, who has been one of the best performers in the Premier League for a number of years now.

Liverpool will certainly miss him as the bid to wrestle with Guardiola’s City side for the title again this season.