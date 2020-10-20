Man City want to welcome two-time Premier League winner back to the club with open arms

Manchester City are open to the return of Pablo Zabaleta after the former Premier League winner announced his retirement from professional football, report the Daily Mail.

Zabaleta is best known for a nine-year stint at Man City, where he made 333 appearances in total, winning six pieces of silverware, including two Premier League titles.

The Argentine, who made 58 caps for his country, also had stints at Espanyol and West Ham, who he left over the summer before deciding to call time on his career at 35-years-old.

Zabaleta could now be heading back to the Etihad, where he made a name for himself. The Daily Mail report that Man City are set to open the veteran with open arms, should he be keen on prolonging his career in football.

It’s not mentioned in the report exactly what role City have in mind for Zabaleta, but it could be determined by his own interests and intentions.

Zabaleta has earnt a period of time off to spend with his family, but once he grows tired of having his feet up, you have to think a return to City would be an appealing proposition for him.