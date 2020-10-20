Pundit praises Bruno Fernandes with dig at Manchester United team-mate Paul Pogba

Garth Crooks has heaped praise onto Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes for the tremendous impact he’s had since his move to Old Trafford back in January.

The Portugal international has never failed to disappoint since moving from Sporting Lisbon to Man Utd, and his quality and leadership skills have made him an instant fan favourite.

By contrast, Paul Pogba has been at United for over four years now and has never quite managed to make the same kind of impact at the club.

Crooks compared the pair in his latest Premier League team of the week column, with Fernandes making his line up on BBC Sport.

“When you miss a penalty, it takes a special individual to forget about it and play on as if it never occurred. Bruno Fernandes not only played as if the incident never happened but used it as a motivating factor. The Portugal international was the star of the show in an impressive away victory for Manchester United,” Crooks said.

“Since his arrival, Fernandes has been first class in every department. What a contrast then with Paul Pogba, a player with arguably more ability but who can’t seem to take United to the next level.

“Fernandes is the perfect midfield partner for a fit and focused Pogba. Maybe that’s the problem with Pogba – he can neither remain fit nor focused.”

Red Devils fans will no doubt be frustrated that Fernandes has been able to settle so quickly while Pogba continues to look below-par after all this time.

That said, it’s encouraging that some of United’s more recent signings have looked better than the ones brought in under previous managers Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal.