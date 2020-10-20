Manchester United ace drops hint over his future after joining Euro giants on loan

Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot has spoken about his long-term future after recently joining AC Milan on loan.

The Portugal international struggled to play regularly at Man Utd before leaving the club on loan this season, and it seems he’s not keen to commit either way to a permanent move to Milan or a return to Old Trafford.

Dalot looked a promising youngster when he first joined United, but he perhaps now faces a long way back into the starting line up.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also recently loaned out the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Chris Smalling before their moves were made permanent, so a similar fate could be in store for Dalot.

Still, when asked about his situation he remained relatively tight-lipped on what he would do next.

“When I signed for Milan, I had great motivations. I only think of Milan now, my head is 100% here and I hope to do great things, achieving all our targets,” he is quoted by Sempre Milan.

“As soon as I heard that Milan were interested in me, I was very happy. I am satisfied with having chosen Milan.”