According to Eurosport, Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that starlet Antony will miss tomorrow night’s Champions League clash against Liverpool due to fitness issues.

As per BBC Sport, the Amsterdam outfit signed the talent to a five-year deal this summer, with Antony joining for an initial fee of €15.5m in a deal worth up to €21.75m.

The 20-year-old has got off to a flying start for the Dutch powerhouses, with three goals in five Eredivisie appearances to date.

Antony was actually on the scoresheet in the 5-1 win over Heerenveen on the weekend, so the Reds won’t have to face off against an exciting new prospect whose in fine form.

This will be welcome news for Jurgen Klopp following the long-term knee injury to stalwart Virgil van Dijk and the fact that another centre-back in Joel Matip is expected to miss Wednesday night’s encounter.

The Reds will be looking to kickstart their new Champions League campaign with a comfortable victory, especially after the draw against rivals Everton on the weekend.

Liverpool sit in Group D of Europe’s elite club competition, the Anfield outfit will also do battle with Danish side FC Midtjylland and exciting Serie A outfit Atalanta in the group stages.