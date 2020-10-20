Liverpool could try swap transfer deal for £27m-rated star to replace Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool are being linked with a potential swap deal to sign Schalke defender Ozan Kabak as they look to the transfer market to cope with the loss of Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutchman has been a huge performer for Liverpool since he joined the club from Southampton in January 2018, and it’s going to be very difficult for Liverpool to cope without him if he misses most of the rest of the season.

It’s unsurprising, therefore, to see Schalke starlet Kabak linked with the Reds by Todo Fichajes, with the young Turkey international looking a superb prospect based on his performances in the Bundesliga so far.

The 20-year-old is valued at around £27million, according to Todo Fichajes, but the report suggests Liverpool might try getting that price down by including a player as part of the deal.

It’s not clear which player LFC might offer to Schalke, but there should be options for them, and if not £27m doesn’t look too expensive for them to pay for what would be an important signing.

It’s surely unthinkable for the Premier League champions to try going the rest of the season without strengthening at the back as Van Dijk will be so badly missed, while Joel Matip and Joe Gomez don’t have the best injury records themselves.

Former Liverpool defender Paul Konchesky admits it’s a big blow for his old club, though he told CaughtOffside he wasn’t entirely convinced they would be active in the January transfer window.