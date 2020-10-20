Petr Cech a surprise inclusion in Chelsea’s 25-man Premier League squad

Chelsea technical advisor Petr Cech has been included in the Blues’ Premier League squad for the 2020/21 campaign, as seen on the league’s official website.

Cech hung up his gloves at the end of the 2018/19 campaign, leaving Arsenal and returning to work for Chelsea behind the scenes. Fittingly, his final game for the Gunners was a heavy defeat in the Europa League final to his former and future club.

The veteran goalkeeper has not played, nor trained, as part of the Chelsea team ever since his arrival at the club, but as shown on Chelsea’s squad list on the Premier League’s official website, has been included in their squad for the coming season.

Here’s the Telegraph’s Matt Law clearing up some of the confusion…

‘Petr Cech has been included in the squad as emergency goalkeeper cover. This is a precautionary step due to the unprecedented conditions currently caused by the Covid-19 crisis. He takes up a position as a non-contract player’. #cfc — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) October 20, 2020

That really is a sign of the times, isn’t it?

Chelsea are not confident that Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willy Caballero will remain injury and illness free until the season’s end, thus have told Cech to dust off the gloves and be ready if needed.

And we thought we’d seen it all.