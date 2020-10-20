Premier League team of the week: Impressive Manchester United trio join Liverpool stars in BBC XI

Garth Crooks’ latest Premier League team of the week is here with its usual eccentricities.

It was a good weekend for Manchester United for a change, and they actually got three players into this line up, with Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Bruno Fernandes making the cut.

There were also three from Manchester City after their 1-0 win over Arsenal, as well as two from Liverpool and one each from Chelsea, Tottenham and Everton.

As is often the case with Crooks, however, it’s the strange tactics on show that really catch the eye.

See below for the XI the pundit went for on BBC Sport, which features two full-backs in the back three, and Jordan Henderson and Raheem Sterling as the wing-backs…

It’s certainly a strong line up in terms of the personnel involved, but just try imagining a team actually lining up like this in a real game.

In fairness, given how most teams have been defending this season, why not go all out attack like this?