The Champions League is back! The group stage of the competition is set to get underway tonight, with all of Europe’s elite in action over the next two days.

The competition provides us with a unique opportunity to see players live who we do not have the pleasure and privilege of seeing on a weekly basis.

Here’s five players who have been linked with Premier League transfers that fans ought to keep an eye on as they take to the field this week.

1.) Erling Haaland: Manchester United and Chelsea

According to ABC, both Man United and Chelsea are interested in Borussia Dortmund goal-machine Haaland – and who can blame them?

The 20-year-old is one of the hottest properties on the planet right now, and despite his tender age, is already one of the most prolific strikers in Europe.

Dortmund visit Lazio this evening, with Haaland looking to kick off this season’s Champions League campaign with a goal. United and Chelsea fans ought to be flicking between the channels if they want to see the Norwegian in action.

2.) Dayot Upamecano: Liverpool

Jamie Carragher said on Sky Sports last night that Liverpool should sign Upamecano in January, with Virgil Van Dijk set for a lengthy spell out of the side with an ACL injury.

Liverpool fans will have caught glimpses of Upamecano’s quality as RB Leipzig reached the Champions League semi-finals in the Lisbon mini-tournament at the end of last season.

RB Leipzig host Istanbul Basaksehir tonight, and with Liverpool not playing until Wednesday, if the Reds faithful are not keen on watching rivals Man United and Chelsea in action, it might be worth keeping tabs on Upamecano.

3.) Michael Cuisance: Leeds United

As Sky Sports report, Leeds United were close to signing Cuisance from Bayern Munich, but the move fell through at the eleventh hour.

Instead, Cuisance signed for Marseille on a season-long loan deal, making his debut for the Ligue 1 giants just three days ago.

It seems probable that Cuisance will be involved once again for Marseille as they take on Olympiakos tomorrow evening in Manchester City’s group C.

Leeds United fans ought to keep one eye on the match in case their side choose to revive their interest when his loan deal expires at the end of the season.