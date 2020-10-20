Arsenal preparing transfer offer for French wonderkid after already opening talks

Arsenal are reportedly set to launch a bid to seal the transfer of Lyon wonderkid Rayan Cherki next summer after already initiating talks.

This is according to Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes, who claim the Gunners had been linked with a deal for Cherki before, but decided against it at the time.

They now seem to have been won over by the talented 17-year-old, however, and are expected to fight Real Madrid for his signing ahead of next season, according to Todo Fichajes.

Cherki looks a huge prospect after already making an impression in the Lyon first-team, so Arsenal fans will be excited to see their club chasing this gifted attacking midfielder.

The north London giants have a proud record of finding the best young players in the world and giving them the playing time they might not have had at other leading clubs.

This was particularly true of Arsene Wenger and young French players during his time in charge of Arsenal, and it seems that Mikel Arteta is set to continue that tradition.

Todo Fichajes suggests Arsenal could sort out a deal this winter for Cherki to move to the Emirates Stadium next summer.