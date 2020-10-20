Real Madrid named as likely destination for teenage France international

Real Madrid is the ‘likely destination’ for Rennes teenage superstar Eduardo Camavinga, according to The Athletic.

Camavinga has already made 50 appearances for Rennes, despite being just 17-years-old – not even old enough to walk into a pub and order a pint of lager.

The teenager also scored on his first start for France, an overhead-kick, of course.

Every top club on the planet will be aware of what Camavinga is doing at Rennes and will be keeping close tabs on his performances, but as is often the case, any interested parties could be about to be blown out the water by a Spanish heavyweight.

The Athletic report that Real Madrid is looking like the ‘likely destination’ for Camavinga, who made it through the summer window as a Rennes player, much to the relief of the club and fans, no doubt.

Now he has landed on the international stage and will be playing Champions League football, it seems improbable that Rennes will be able to keep hold of their prize asset for much longer.

Real Madrid could be about to land themselves a gem.