Former Tottenham left-back Paul Konchesky has praised the transformation of Harry Kane this season after another superb performance from the Spurs forward against West Ham.

Although Tottenham threw away a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 at home to the Hammers, they were brilliant with their attacking play in the first half as they raced into a 3-0 lead.

Kane set up Son Heung-min with a beautiful long ball before scoring twice himself, and Konchesky says he now sees the England international looking more and more like Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney.

Despite mostly playing up front throughout his career, Rooney later became a superb all-rounder with great work rate and vision to drop deep into midfield.

Discussing the way Kane’s role has changed, Konchesky told CaughtOffside that he sees the Spurs front-man doing something similar now.

“We all know he is a natural goal scorer,” Konchesky said. “But this season he has also brought a lot more to his game.

“He drops deep and has started playing people through and making twice as many goals, rather than just getting put through by others!

“The way he’s playing at the moment he looks more like Wayne Rooney than ever.”

Konchesky added that he feels Tottenham got complacent against West Ham to let their commanding lead slip, but he admits it made for one of the best Premier League comebacks he’s seen.

“It was a really crazy game, but I think Spurs took their foot off the gas a bit,” Konchesky said. “But West Ham had to up their game, and they did that, playing more with freedom as the game went on.

“I think Spurs got very complacent but credit to West Ham – they were a much different side in the second half.

“With eight minutes to play and three goals ahead you would expect any team to see that out, but once West Ham got one goal back you could see them then going for it, and they got the comeback no one expected. It must be up there with one of the best we’ve seen in the Premier League.”