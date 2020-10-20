Menu

Liverpool eye up transfer deal for Barcelona star following major injury blow

Liverpool have reportedly identified Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti as an option in the transfer market to replace the injured Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds look set to be without Van Dijk for much of the rest of the season now after he went off in the recent 2-2 draw with Everton, and Umtiti could be a decent stop-gap option in that area of the pitch.

MORE: Liverpool continue to monitor Premier League star but have one doubt over transfer

According to Don Balon, Liverpool are looking at Umtiti as a top target to come in, and the France international certainly makes sense as a realistic option for the Merseyside giants.

Despite once looking one of the finest central defenders in Europe, Umtiti has not been at his best for Barca for some time now and one imagines they might be prepared to let him go.

Liverpool could take advantage of that and land a proven, experienced player to fill the considerable void left by Van Dijk.

And if Umtiti can get back to his best with a fresh start at Anfield, it could end up being a fine piece of business for the long term as well.

umtiti barcelona

Samuel Umtiti to the rescue for Liverpool?

