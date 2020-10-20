Menu

BID prepared: Liverpool rival Manchester United for £45million star after major development

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Liverpool are reportedly ready to pay around £45million for the transfer of RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano this January.

The young France international has shown himself to be one of the finest young centre-backs in Europe in recent times, attracting strong interest from Manchester United during the summer.

MORE: Liverpool line up potential £54million transfer to fill Virgil van Dijk void

It has been widely reported that the Red Devils will go back in for Upamecano in the future, but Virgil van Dijk’s injury means Liverpool are now also in the market for a centre-back.

Spanish outlet Don Balon now claim Liverpool are likely to turn to Upamecano as a priority for January, with Van Dijk perhaps unlikely to be back in action again this season.

If the Merseyside giants can beat Man Utd to Upamecano, it could be a superb piece of business for them for the long run, not just as a short-term option to fill in for Van Dijk.

dayot upamecano rb leipzig

Dayot Upamecano in action for RB Leipzig

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Wright aims dig at former stars after discussing Aubameyang decision to stay at Arsenal
Jurgen Klopp compares Virgil Van Dijk’s absence to being in jail with hilarious message of support
Loads of Man United fans give their score predictions for tonight’s Champions League tie against PSG

The 21-year-old has a big future in the game and could be a key player at Anfield for many years to come if he does move.

United will be disappointed if they can’t get this signing done, as they also urgently need to strengthen in defence after an inconsistent start to the season.

Upamecano looks to be just the upgrade MUFC need on unreliable performers like Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

More Stories Dayot Upamecano Jurgen Klopp Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.