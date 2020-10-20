Liverpool are reportedly ready to pay around £45million for the transfer of RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano this January.

The young France international has shown himself to be one of the finest young centre-backs in Europe in recent times, attracting strong interest from Manchester United during the summer.

It has been widely reported that the Red Devils will go back in for Upamecano in the future, but Virgil van Dijk’s injury means Liverpool are now also in the market for a centre-back.

Spanish outlet Don Balon now claim Liverpool are likely to turn to Upamecano as a priority for January, with Van Dijk perhaps unlikely to be back in action again this season.

If the Merseyside giants can beat Man Utd to Upamecano, it could be a superb piece of business for them for the long run, not just as a short-term option to fill in for Van Dijk.

The 21-year-old has a big future in the game and could be a key player at Anfield for many years to come if he does move.

United will be disappointed if they can’t get this signing done, as they also urgently need to strengthen in defence after an inconsistent start to the season.

Upamecano looks to be just the upgrade MUFC need on unreliable performers like Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.