Video: Ansu Fati makes it 2-0 to Barcelona after wonderful assist from Frenkie de Jong vs Ferencvaros

In the 41st minute of Barcelona’s Champions League tie against Ferencvaros, Frenkie de Jong and Ansu Fati combined to hand the Blaugrana a two-goal lead.

Barcelona had the ball on the left-wing, with Fati playing the ball back into De Jong before the Dutchman took a touch and lofted a lovely pass back into the wonderkid.

17-year-old Fati pocked the ball into the back of the net first time, showing his composure.

De Jong ?? Fati Two of Barca's young stars combine to score at Camp Nou and they make it look so easy ? pic.twitter.com/6xTBs8I3mc — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 20, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.

Ronald Koeman’s men will be expected to come away with a comfortable victory tonight, with all respect to Ferencvaros.