Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip is earning himself somewhat of a reputation for his bizarre reactions to certain match situations.

His furious march towards the referee after Richarlison’s horror challenge on Thiago during the Merseyside Derby caught the eye of fans. You can watch that here.

And that wasn’t the only strange Matip moment at the weekend.

Have a look at his body language as Trent Alexander-Arnold lined up a free-kick against the Toffees.

Fair play to Matip, making his frame as small as possible to ensure Trent didn’t hit it against him. Unless he was just scared of getting struck – which in fairness, is understandable.

The Liverpool right-back can put some serious welly behind those strikes, so it’s going to sting if you get hit. Plus, you don’t want to be blocking shots from your own players.

Matip will be seeing plenty of game-time in Virgil Van Dijk’s absence. We look forward to more of these kind of reactions from the Cameroonian.