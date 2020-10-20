Menu

Video: Watch Joel Matip’s bizarre reaction as Trent Alexander-Arnold goes for goal vs. Everton

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip is earning himself somewhat of a reputation for his bizarre reactions to certain match situations.

His furious march towards the referee after Richarlison’s horror challenge on Thiago during the Merseyside Derby caught the eye of fans. You can watch that here.

And that wasn’t the only strange Matip moment at the weekend.

MORE: Liverpool duo miss training and look set to sit out Ajax clash

Have a look at his body language as Trent Alexander-Arnold lined up a free-kick against the Toffees.

Fair play to Matip, making his frame as small as possible to ensure Trent didn’t hit it against him. Unless he was just scared of getting struck – which in fairness, is understandable.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal may be without ace for six games after hamstring injury
‘Extremely defensive’ – These Manchester United fans react to lineup against PSG
Petr Cech a surprise inclusion in Chelsea’s 25-man Premier League squad

The Liverpool right-back can put some serious welly behind those strikes, so it’s going to sting if you get hit. Plus, you don’t want to be blocking shots from your own players.

Matip will be seeing plenty of game-time in Virgil Van Dijk’s absence. We look forward to more of these kind of reactions from the Cameroonian.

More Stories Joel Matip

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.