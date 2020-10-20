Menu

Video: Bruno Fernandes scores penalty for Man United with 2nd attempt against PSG

Bruno Fernandes has fired Manchester United into the lead against Paris Saint-Germain from the penalty spot after two attempts.

Luke Shaw drilled the ball into Anthony Martial, with Abdou Diallo hacking down the forward after a clever touch, leaving the referee no choice but to award a spot-kick.

Bruno Fernandes reverted back to his usual hop-skip technique after missing a penalty against Newcastle, but was thwarted by a wonderful save from Keylor Navas.

Unfortunately, the Costa Rican was judged to have encroached across the line before the ball was struck, leaving Fernandes with a second attempt.

Fernandes made no mistake this time around as he tucked the ball into the same corner, sending Navas the wrong way.

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.

It doesn’t matter how many attempts it took Fernandes at the end of the day, United have the lead and that’s all that counts.

