Video: Philippe Coutinho continues good form with emphatic finish to make it 3-0 to Barcelona

Barcelona are turning on the style against Ferencvaros in the Champions League this evening, with Philippe Coutinho now getting in on the act.

Barca kick-off their Champions League campaign against the Hungarian side tonight. A mismatch, in truth, but Ferencravos have earnt their right to compete in the big time against the best.

They may well be wishing that they didn’t bother, with Coutinho now netting Barcelona’s third of the night, and there’s plenty of time left to play in the game.

Coutinho, who has been one of Barca’s most effective players so far this season, struck towards the goalkeeper’s near post to catch him off guard and find the back of the net.

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

It’s a superb finish for Coutinho, whose resurgence continues. That also all but wraps up the three points for Barca tonight, as if there was ever going to be any other possible outcome from this one.