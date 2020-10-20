Menu

Video: Disaster for Anthony Martial as he scores own goal for Man United vs PSG

In the 53rd minute of Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League clash against Manchester United, the Parisians levelled thanks to an unfortunate moment from Anthony Martial.

Neymar whipped a corner in from the right flank, Martial’s eyes were closed as the ball was floating in, so the forward went for it even though there was no PSG player behind that was close to meeting it.

Martial’s header flew into the top corner, with David de Gea left rooted to his spot.

Pictures from beIN Sports and RMC Sport.

The game has been fairly closely-matched, with both sides having their share of chances, who will take over in the final stages of the tie?

