Video: Edouard Mendy makes quality save to deny Sevilla as Chelsea’s goalkeeping woes ease

Edouard Mendy is back in the Chelsea starting eleven tonight – and he’s marked his return with a superb save to deny Sevilla!

Mendy missed Chelsea’s 3-3 draw with Southampton at the weekend after sustaining an injury while on international duty. Kepa Arrizabalaga deputised in his absence, and made a costly error.

He was declared fit to feature tonight for the Blues and has retaken his spot between the sticks. Frank Lampard will be thankful that he has, because he made a brilliant save to keep the scores level during tonight’s Champions League group opener with Sevilla.

What a great save from Édouard Mendy. Close range, deflection and cleared it from danger. Beautiful. pic.twitter.com/P51hfDIuFg — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) October 20, 2020

Mendy’s vision was impaired, with the ball bouncing around the penalty area. Mendy successfully adjusted his body to not only save the ball from going into his net but also to claw it away from danger.

It’s quality and assured goalkeeping from Mendy, something that Chelsea have lacked in the past year and a half. If he continues performing like this, Kepa has an uphill task winning his spot back.