Video: Fine work from Pedri and Messi leads to Ousmane Dembele goal for Barcelona vs Ferencvaros

Barcelona completed a rout in this evening’s Champions League tie against Ferencvaros with a well-worked team goal in the 88th minute.

The ball was played into promising attacker Pedri on the left-wing, with the substitute then playing it into Lionel Messi with an inch-perfect pass that split the defence.

Messi left one defender skating with a magnificent first touch before slotting the ball across to Ousmane Dembele, the Frenchman smashed it into the back of the net with a tidy first-time strike.

Dembele also bagged a brilliant assist for Pedri after coming on, fans will be hoping that the winger really turns the corner this season after a disastrous spell in Catalonia.

Pictures from beIN Sports and RMC Sport.

