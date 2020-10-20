Video: Lionel Messi scores penalty for Barcelona after amazing run against Ferencvaros

Barcelona have taken the lead in the 27th minute of their Champions League tie against Hungarian side Ferencvaros, thanks to none other than Lionel Messi.
The six-time Ballon d’Or winner dazzled on the right-wing, skipping past a couple of players effortlessly before he was cut down in the box.
The 33-year-old looked ice-cold as he stepped up and drilled the ball into the bottom corner, way out of the goalkeeper’s reach.
27' : Messi goal ? (BAR 1-0 FER) #BarcaFerencvaros ???
This is the all-time great’s second goal of the season, with both coming from the spot.