Video: Man United star David de Gea makes brilliant save to deny Kylian Mbappe

In the 47th minute of Manchester United’s Champions League tie with Paris Saint-Germain, David de Gea was called in to action to deny superstar Kylian Mbappe from scoring.

The PSG forward tricked his way past both Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Scott McTominay with some lovely dribbling as he drifted into the box from the left-wing.

Mbappe was slightly off balance but still managed to fire a shot on goal, with De Gea getting across and parrying it away for a corner.

Lo que le sacó De Gea a Mbappe este es otro De Gea… ????? #PSGMUN 0-1 #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/khjDLvEaXu — Deportes y Noticias (@wilnoticias) October 20, 2020

Pictures from beIN Sports and BT Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Disaster for Anthony Martial as he scores own goal for Man United vs PSG Video: Philippe Coutinho continues good form with emphatic finish to make it 3-0 to Barcelona Liverpool players never ‘slept’ after nightmare Virgil van Dijk injury admits Wijnaldum

This is such an end-to-end game, a real treat for neutrals and not so much so for PSG or United fans.