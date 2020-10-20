Menu

Video: Man United star David de Gea makes brilliant save to deny Kylian Mbappe

In the 47th minute of Manchester United’s Champions League tie with Paris Saint-Germain, David de Gea was called in to action to deny superstar Kylian Mbappe from scoring.

The PSG forward tricked his way past both Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Scott McTominay with some lovely dribbling as he drifted into the box from the left-wing.

Mbappe was slightly off balance but still managed to fire a shot on goal, with De Gea getting across and parrying it away for a corner.

Pictures from beIN Sports and BT Sport.

This is such an end-to-end game, a real treat for neutrals and not so much so for PSG or United fans.

