Video: Marcus Rashford wins it for Man United vs PSG with ice-cold finish late on

Manchester United FC
In the 86th minute of Manchester United’s Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain, Marcus Rashford won the game for his boyhood club with a wonderful finish.

Substitute Paul Pogba played it into the 22-year-old, Rashford had his back to the goal and skipped away from Danilo Pereira with an electric burst of pace.

The England international had the ball for just a couple of seconds before he drilled a strike into the bottom corner, with the ball going in off of the post.

Pictures from BT Sport and CBC Sports.

Marcus Rashford had slipped up with the rest of his chances tonight but turned up when it really mattered with a brilliant strike.

