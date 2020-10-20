Video: Marcus Rashford wins it for Man United vs PSG with ice-cold finish late on

In the 86th minute of Manchester United’s Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain, Marcus Rashford won the game for his boyhood club with a wonderful finish.
Substitute Paul Pogba played it into the 22-year-old, Rashford had his back to the goal and skipped away from Danilo Pereira with an electric burst of pace.
The England international had the ball for just a couple of seconds before he drilled a strike into the bottom corner, with the ball going in off of the post.
RASHFORD! ?
He does it again in Paris!
What a strike ??? pic.twitter.com/mSGiyUDQUA
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 20, 2020
Pictures from BT Sport and CBC Sports.
Marcus Rashford had slipped up with the rest of his chances tonight but turned up when it really mattered with a brilliant strike.