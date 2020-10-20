Video: Gerard Pique sent off for Barcelona, will now miss Juventus clash

Barcelona’s Champions League group opener against Ferencvaros after Gerard Pique was shown a red card.

Pique, who is one of the most decorated and experienced defenders you will find anywhere on the planet, looked out of his depth as the Ferencvaros forward raced through towards the Barcelona goal.

Despite his side being in a comfortable position leading 3-0, Pique felt the need to grab the shirt and prevent progression, with the attacker taking advantage of the contact made and hitting the deck.

Pique conceded a penalty, which was convincingly converted, and was shown a red card for denying what would have been a clear goal scoring opportunity if not for his intervention.

Have a look at the incident below.

I think pique does not know that Ronaldo could miss next match with Juventus ?????#BarcaFerencvaros #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/AUp8UFTZuq — Mou (@engalibahr) October 20, 2020

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport and beIN

Despite Pique’s best efforts, the win is in the bag for Barca tonight, but the Spaniard will now face a suspension, which considering they will be facing Juventus next week, is pretty bad news.

Cristiano Ronaldo is still self-isolating, but whether or not he is available for selection, Juventus have plenty of attacking prowess at their disposal.

They will all be licking their lips at the prospect of facing a Pique-less Barcelona.