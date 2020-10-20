Menu

Video: Starlet Pedri scores for Barcelona after superb Ousmane Dembele run vs Ferencvaros

Champions League
In the 81st minute of Barcelona’s Champions League tie with Ferencvaros, substitutes Ousmane Dembele and Pedri combined to extend the side’s lead to 4-1.

Dembele, who entered the pitch in the 63rd minute like Pedri, picked up the ball deep on the right-wing and immediately charged forward.

The Frenchman cut inside and used a lovely piece of trickery to skip down the byline before holding off a challenge and rolling the ball into the middle of the box.

17-year-old Pedri fired the ball into the back of the net with a tidy first-time strike, marking the attacking midfielder’s first goal for the Blaugrana.

Like expected, Ronald Koeman’s men came away with a comfortably victory tonight, winning 5-1.

