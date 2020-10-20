Chelsea legend believes Frank Lampard is using Blues star in the wrong position

Chelsea legend Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink has suggested he thinks manager Frank Lampard is mostly using Timo Werner in the wrong position so far this season.

The Germany international joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig and has got off to a strong start, but he’s often had to adapt his game a little by starting out on the left-hand side of Lampard’s front three.

Werner has shown he can do a job there, but Hasselbaink feels he’s best deployed more centrally, where he can drift between the middle and the wide areas.

Hasselbaink knows a thing or two about playing up front for Chelsea, with the Dutchman proving one of their star players in the earlier part of the Premier League era.

His old team-mate Lampard could therefore do well to take the pundit’s advice on board.

“He is the real deal,” Hasselbaink said of Werner, as quoted by the Metro.

“He is very sharp, he turns the centre-back quickly, and there is only one thing in his mind. He is not somebody who likes to play with back to goal, he likes to see it and make the run on the shoulder of the centre-backs.

“I like him when he plays through the middle, he does drift to the left, and then comes back to the middle, he is a top striker.

“His runs are limited if he plays on the left as he can only cut back in, he is more restricted and he likes to be free and make runs off the shoulder.

“I didn’t like to play with my back to goal, I couldn’t do it. For me what I have seen of him, he is the real deal, he doesn’t care how they go in.”

Chelsea are in Champions League action against Sevilla tonight and their fans will no doubt be excited to see how their new signings fare at European level.