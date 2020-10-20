‘What’s the point in having you?’ – Liverpool’s Andy Robertson questioned David Coote’s ability months before Pickford blunder

In a worrying sign of the officiating quality in the Premier League, an old video has now resurfaced of Andy Robertson putting David Coote on blast three months ago.

With the MailOnline reporting that Coote, who was in charge of VAR for Liverpool and Everton’s recent draw, forgot that he was allowed to use the system to review the Jordan Pickford incident.

Pickford recklessly clattered Virgil van Dijk, damaging the defender’s anterior cruciate ligament and sidelining the superstar for a long-term period as a result.

Fans will remember that Liverpool star Andy Robertson was furious with an official when the Reds drew 1-1 against Burnley during the restart at the end of last season, turns out that man was Coote.

Robertson was disappointed after Coote ignored a solid penalty shout from the left-back, one that would’ve changed the outcome of the game.

Last time David Coote was officiating a Liverpool match and they put him on VAR today ?? pic.twitter.com/DH5AJJh40S — Wallie (@wallie17) October 17, 2020

This is what Robertson told Coote, we’ve taken out some of the Scotsman’s many expletives though:

“You didn’t see anything the whole game apart from (swear) booking them in the last minute. (Swear) me. What’s the point in having you in the middle? What’s the point in having you? (Swear) me. Honestly.”

The Mail report that Coote has actually been dropped as a potential referee for this weekend’s round of fixtures, with David only able to take up the role as a fourth official after the massive error.

As every matchday passes, it’s abundantly clear that the level of officiating in the Premier League and England in general at the professional level is extremely concerning and well below-par.