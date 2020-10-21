Antoine Griezmann offers massive help to Barcelona amid squad split on 30% wage cuts

According to Spanish publication Marca via Deportes Cuatro, Barcelona have been handed a massive boost in their efforts to enforce a 30% wage cut with Antoine Griezmann supporting the measure.

The Catalan outfit are in a dire financial situation and would like the entire first-team squad to accept a 30% wage cut, something that most players – including Lionel Messi – are not in favour of.

It’s reported that Griezmann has offered a potential solution after talks with president Josep Maria Bartomeu, the superstar is willing to defer part of his wages until the the later years of his contract.

Griezmann’s contract still has four years left on it and he’s one of the club’s highest profile players after he joined for €120m deal last summer, as per BBC Sport, so his support would be massive.

It’s added that the Frenchman sees taking this stance as a way to secure his future at the club after a difficult time since joining in that big-money deal.

The report adds that Miralem Pjanic, Sergino Dest and Pedri are not involved in the split over the potential cut, as they recently signed contracts that already include such measures.

The tide could be turning in the club’s favour as they announced that Gerard Pique, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Clement Lenglet and Frenkie de Jong have all signed new deals which could include ‘temporary salary adjustments’.

The above four all cornerstones of the team, who with the exemption of Pique are in place to be so for many years to come, so perhaps their acceptance and Griezmann’s stance will lead to the rest of the squad giving into the club’s demands.