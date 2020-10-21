Arsenal have officially announced that 17-year-old defender Zane Monlouis has signed a new contract at the club, his first professional deal.

This has been confirmed on Arsenal’s official site today, with the club giving a little insight into the kind of player Monlouis is for those who haven’t heard much about him.

The teenager seems highly regarded by Arsenal, who have a proud history when it comes to promoting players from their academy.

In Arsenal’s statement they describe Monlouis as consistent performer at youth level with composure on the ball.

Monlouis is also an England youth international, so fans of Arsenal and English football in general will perhaps now be keen to keep an eye on his progress in the years to come.

The Gunners currently have academy graduates like Bukayo Saka, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock and Eddie Nketiah as key members of their senior side, so Monlouis will hope to follow in their footsteps.