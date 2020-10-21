Arsenal star branded “yesterday’s news” by ex-Gunner

Arsenal misfit Mesut Ozil has been branded “yesterday’s news” at the Emirates Stadium as former Gunners star Kevin Campbell doesn’t believe he’ll play for the club again.

The German playmaker has long looked one of the finest creative playmakers in the game, but he’s found it harder and harder to get a look-in at Arsenal in the last few years.

Ozil was first frozen out of the team by Unai Emery when he replaced Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager, but then initially seemed to get himself back in favour when current boss Mikel Arteta came in.

However, Arteta has now also started to completely banish Ozil from first-team goings-on at Arsenal, and it seems unlikely there’s any way back for him at this stage.

The 32-year-old surely still has something to offer the north London giants, but Campbell does not believe he’s going to get a chance to make a comeback now, suggesting that things may have gone on behind the scenes to affect that as well.

“Mesut Ozil is yesterday’s news at the club,” he told GentingBet, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

“There is no chance that he will feature for Arsenal again this season, or ever again.

“There have been certain things that have gone on, instances where he has gone against the club, so I don’t see where there is any room for him to come back.”