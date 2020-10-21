Cavani bags first assist for Man United after chat with Tuanzebe that these fans are sure star provided ‘inside information’ on PSG attack in

Some Manchester United fans are convinced that Edinson Cavani gave Axel Tuanzebe ‘inside information’ and ‘tips’ on how to handle Paris Saint-Germain’s attack before last night’s 2-1 win.

The 22-year-old turned in the best performance of his professional career to date, which came in Tuanzebe’s first senior appearance in 10 months – the last being against Colchester.

Cavani joined United on a free transfer on Deadline Day, with the striker only starting to train recently after observing a period of quarantine after his arrival in Manchester.

Nonetheless, it’s clear that the 33-year-old has already made an impact after a lengthy chat with Tuanzebe during the final training session before the victory against PSG.

Cavani and Tuanzebe are seen jogging around the pitch together with the Uruguayan clearly describing things to the young centre-back.

Looks like Edinson Cavani’s inside information helped Axel Tuanzebe ?? pic.twitter.com/uxW0rJ7wpQ — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) October 21, 2020

Here’s how some of the United faithful reacted to the pair’s chat:

2 days in.. cavani’s talking to our CB who’s playing after injury.. long conversation!

Defo inside information! Instant love for Cavani! — Mayukhraaj Saharia (@mayukh10MUFC) October 21, 2020

Cavani was telling about Neymar and Mbappes movements lol — Canhoto Telles (@telles_szn247) October 21, 2020

So Cavani gave Axel expo to PSG attack — BOG KING (@De_3RDSIGHT) October 21, 2020

100% he’s telling him tips about psg attack!! & tuanzebe got it bang on! — BispingJr (@BispingJr) October 21, 2020

This is exactly why having an experienced player like Cavani is so good for all our young players — DaveSaves (@utdsood) October 21, 2020

Tuanzebe speaks fluent French as he was born in Congo. — Helena Peach (@peach_helena) October 21, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Video: VAR breaks Real Madrid hearts as last minute equaliser vs Shakhtar ruled out for offside Former Man United stalwart offers advice to under-fire Man United defender if he wants to get back into the team Video: Vinicius Junior scores seconds after coming on for Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk

It’s suggested that the duo were speaking in French as Tuanzebe was born in the Congo, who speak that language.

Cavani offering the ace tips is the only believable explanation, we wouldn’t exactly expect to see these two next to each other in training otherwise as they play in different positions and the age gap.

This is the exact kind of impact Cavani can make for the Red Devils after all the controversy following the striker’s signing, the Uruguayan could play a massive role off-the-pitch.