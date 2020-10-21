Menu

Cavani bags first assist for Man United after chat with Tuanzebe that these fans are sure star provided ‘inside information’ on PSG attack in

Manchester United FC
Some Manchester United fans are convinced that Edinson Cavani gave Axel Tuanzebe ‘inside information’ and ‘tips’ on how to handle Paris Saint-Germain’s attack before last night’s 2-1 win.

The 22-year-old turned in the best performance of his professional career to date, which came in Tuanzebe’s first senior appearance in 10 months – the last being against Colchester.

Cavani joined United on a free transfer on Deadline Day, with the striker only starting to train recently after observing a period of quarantine after his arrival in Manchester.

Nonetheless, it’s clear that the 33-year-old has already made an impact after a lengthy chat with Tuanzebe during the final training session before the victory against PSG.

Cavani and Tuanzebe are seen jogging around the pitch together with the Uruguayan clearly describing things to the young centre-back.

Here’s how some of the United faithful reacted to the pair’s chat:

It’s suggested that the duo were speaking in French as Tuanzebe was born in the Congo, who speak that language.

Cavani offering the ace tips is the only believable explanation, we wouldn’t exactly expect to see these two next to each other in training otherwise as they play in different positions and the age gap.

This is the exact kind of impact Cavani can make for the Red Devils after all the controversy following the striker’s signing, the Uruguayan could play a massive role off-the-pitch.

