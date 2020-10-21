Pundit slams Chelsea star who always fills him with “fear”

Michael Owen has admitted Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma fills him with “fear” after some poor recent form.

The Frenchman has never really looked quite good enough for a club of Chelsea’s size, and didn’t have particularly eye-catching performances in loan stints with Stoke City and Everton either.

Now back at Stamford Bridge, Zouma is having another unsteady season and is part of a generally poor Chelsea defence at the moment.

Thiago Silva has been brought in on a free transfer and looks a decent short-term addition to help bring some calm to the side alongside Zouma.

Discussing their partnership, BT Sport pundit Owen admitted Zouma fills him with fear, but Silva is a good complement alongside him at the back.

“Zouma next to him [Silva] fills you with a bit of fear,” the former England striker said.

“But as soon as you see the ball go into Silva you relax and that’s what the whole team will be feeling that.

“As soon as he in possession or is part of the team he spreads that confidence to everybody.”

Chelsea drew 0-0 with Sevilla in the Champions League last night but face a difficult game against Manchester United next.