Contract signed: Arsenal secure new contract for highly-rated prospect

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal have officially announced that Charlie Patino has signed a professional contract with the club, the promising midfielder is currently part of the Gunners’ Under-18s side.

Arsenal go on to state that Patino has always played at a higher age group during his time at Arsenal, with the talent having also represented England at Under-15s, 16s and 17s level.

The north London outfit add that the 17-year-old is renowned for his ‘technical ability’ and ‘agility’ in the middle of the park.

Here’s just a brief look at the creative midfielder, thanks to Youss:

This comes almost immediately after the Gunners also signed promising defender Zane Monlouis to his first professional deal.

Patino features as a deep-lying playmaker, with the ace bagging one assist for the Under-18s in four appearances so far this season.

Patino can also be deployed in a more traditional central midfield role. The starlet has also captained the Young Lions on a couple of occasions after winning 12 caps.

