Arsenal have officially announced that Charlie Patino has signed a professional contract with the club, the promising midfielder is currently part of the Gunners’ Under-18s side.

Arsenal go on to state that Patino has always played at a higher age group during his time at Arsenal, with the talent having also represented England at Under-15s, 16s and 17s level.

The north London outfit add that the 17-year-old is renowned for his ‘technical ability’ and ‘agility’ in the middle of the park.

Here’s just a brief look at the creative midfielder, thanks to Youss:

Charlie Patino looks to be one of the best recent talents, if not the best, from Hale End. His composure and elegance on the ball is very rare for someone so young. He picks the ball up from deep areas and often likes to play diagonal passes or drive forward if necessary. pic.twitter.com/MoMKxPStI8 — youss (@LePinchre) October 21, 2020

This comes almost immediately after the Gunners also signed promising defender Zane Monlouis to his first professional deal.

Patino features as a deep-lying playmaker, with the ace bagging one assist for the Under-18s in four appearances so far this season.

Patino can also be deployed in a more traditional central midfield role. The starlet has also captained the Young Lions on a couple of occasions after winning 12 caps.