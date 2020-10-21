Video: Rio Ferdinand’s reaction to Marcus Rashford’s late winner for Man Utd against PSG

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has tweeted his reaction to Marcus Rashford’s late winning goal against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last night.

Watch below as Ferdinand shows his love for Man Utd by enjoying Rashford’s strike, though he manages to keep it together a little better than when he witnessed the same player scoring in the same ground back in 2018/19…

Ferdinand did not on this occasion agree that ‘Ole is at the wheel’, but it was still a fine moment for the Red Devils in a big game.

Bruno Fernandes had given United the lead earlier in the game before Anthony Martial’s own goal, but Rashford once again saved the day in Paris.