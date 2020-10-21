Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus reportedly tried to get himself a transfer to Barcelona in the summer.

According to Don Balon, the Brazil international has not been too happy with his lack of playing time at the Etihad Stadium, and contacted Barca about a potential move, though this ultimately failed to materialise.

Jesus has shone for City and looks a young player with a big future, but he has continued to have to settle for playing second fiddle behind main man Sergio Aguero up front in Pep Guardiola’s side.

It remains to be seen if City can realistically keep hold of the 23-year-old for much longer if they don’t give him more of a key role, with the player managing just one appearance in the Premier League so far this season.

Jesus has a total of 69 goals for City despite not usually being a starter, and he could surely add something to a big club like Barcelona if he did move there.

If this report proves accurate, it will be interesting to see if other top sides take notice of Jesus’ situation and try a move themselves in upcoming transfer windows.