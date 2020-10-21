Revealed: Liverpool offered tempting free transfer to replace injured Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool have reportedly been offered the signing of free agent Ezequiel Garay as a short-term solution to replace the injured Virgil van Dijk.

The 34-year-old has had a fine career at the top level in Europe, but is currently without a club following his most recent spell with Valencia.

Garay previously played for the likes of Benfica, Zenit Saint-Petersburg and Real Madrid, and could now be heading for a surprise move to the Premier League.

Liverpool will be desperate to strengthen at the back following the news that Van Dijk looks set to miss the rest of the season, and Fichajes link them with a possible deal for Garay.

The Merseyside giants could certainly do worse than bringing in the Argentina international, who would surely still have something to offer as a backup behind the likes of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

Those two have poor injury records of their own, so Jurgen Klopp might otherwise find he’s relying on midfielder Fabinho to fill in at the back a lot.

Garay may be past his peak, but in that situation Liverpool would surely be glad to have him as a last resort to fall back on.

It will be interesting to see if LFC take up Garay’s agent’s offer to snap him up as an emergency signing this season.