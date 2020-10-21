Just when it seemed as though Barcelona might be coming out of one of the darkest periods in their recent history, Gerard Pique’s actions have plunged the club back into crisis mode.

If his team-mates weren’t already furious enough with him after being sent off during the Champions League win over Ferencvaros, what transpired after the game has seen many of them hit the roof.

Not long after the final whistle, in what has to be the strangest timing for an announcement of this nature, Barcelona tweeted that Pique, along with Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Frenkie de Jong and Clement Lenglet, had agreed a contract extension.

MARCA, cited by the Daily Mail, noted the club’s intention to reduce the salaries of their players to help ease the club through the pandemic, but most of the first-team squad, with the exception of de Jong, Lenglet and ter Stegen, signed a letter refusing to negotiate with the club on the matter.

Now that Pique has gone back on his word, given that he had also signed the letter according to MARCA cited by the Daily Mail, it’s apparently caused a huge rift in the dressing room.

Ahead of El Clasico and a Champions League tie at Juventus, it’s the last thing the blaugranes need.